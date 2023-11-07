Board of Regents helps further education with free college applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first ever statewide free college application for Kansas residents begins Tuesday Nov. 7 and runs through Thursday Nov. 9 for those looking to further their education.

Whether you are graduating from high school, or are wanting to head back to the classroom, all Kansas residents have the opportunity to apply to colleges in Kansas for free.

“For Apply Kansas, there’s three days when people of all ages — grown ups and students — can apply for college in Kansas for free,” said Community Connections Librarian for the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, Lissa Staley. “So, we wanted to make sure that people could take advantage of that opportunity and access help to do that if they were interested and access help at the library.”

TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers (EOC) and the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library are providing help to those who need assistance in applying to college.

“We’re just going to sit down and do the application and then as they leave, we give them a ‘what’s next’ paper that says, ‘Okay, now that you’ve applied, what do you need to do next?’ That’s going to list the FAFSA and we’re going to encourage them to come back to the library when I’m there on a Tuesday from 1-6 p.m., or schedule an appointment and we’ll do their FAFSA and get their financial aid application completed,” said, Academic Advisor for TRIO EOC, Melody Lawrence.

Lawrence said that it is never too late to further your education.

“I always tell folks that I sit down with, ‘I will be your person until you are finished with your degree — if you want me.’ Just helping them walk through and navigate the process,” said Lawrence. “If they don’t know the next year what classes they want and their advisor isn’t helping — I will give them encouragement to go back in and talk to an advisor and get that taken care of.”

Team rooms will be reserved in the back of the library from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 to help assist anyone in the application process.

