Blind Tiger brings tropical flavors to new brew in effort to aid Maui recovery

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can sip on a tropical favorite with a twist while supplies last as Blind Tiger Brewery promises part of the proceeds to the Maui Fire Fund.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that it has crafted a limited edition brew with proceeds headed to benefit the victims of the Maui Fires in Hawaii. Now on tap, the “Piña Colada Beer” will be available until Topeka drinks it dry.

Blind Tiger noted that one dollar from every pint of the beer sold at the brewery, located at 37th and Kansas Ave., will be donated to the Maui Fire Fund.

The Brewery indicated that the move is an answer to a call from Kona Brewing Co. in Hawaii, near the site of the fire. At last count, more than 700 brewers across the nation have answered the call and donated proceeds from a special beer brewed for the relief effort.

“At the Blind Tiger Brewery, this first batch of the Piña Colada Beer was brewed for the relief effort and we took the island of Maui as inspiration,” said John Dean, Champion Brewmaster and owner. “The folks in Maui need help and we’re proud that the Blind Tiger Brewery has answered the call.”

Restaurant officials said the beer includes milk, sugar, coconut, vanilla beans and pineapple - all the telltale signs of a tropical Piña Colada.

“One of the best aspects of the Craft Beer Movement is the sense of community, camaraderie, and brotherhood among our members, large and small,” said owner Jay Ives. “This is true here in the Capital City as well as across the country.  When a need emerges like the plight of the thousands affected by the Maui Fires in Hawaii, and the call goes out from another member of the Craft Beer Movement, it was easy to decide to participate.”

Blind Tiger noted that the wildfires raged in August and struck hardest in the historic resort town of Lahaina. Most of the town was reduced to ash and ruin. At least 99 people were killed by the smoke and flames or by drowning and nearly 3,000 structures were damaged or destroyed.

