Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self has committed to coach the Kansas Jayhawks for life for no less than $53 million over 5 years according to his new contract.

University of Kansas Athletics announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that Naismith Hall of Fame member and head coach Bill Self has signed an amended contract with the Jayhawks.

The changes include a new lifetime 5-year rolling contract which makes Self the highest-paid coach in college ball. The deal would be worth $53 million over 5 years.

With 773 career wins, two national championship banners, 20 conference championships, 18 first-round NBA Draft picks at Kansas and four National Coach of the Year honors, KU said Self has had unmatched success with the team. Since the start of the 2006-07 season, the school has won 498 games - 21 more than any other team from a Power Five conference.

“Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue,” Goff said. “In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country. Over his 20 years at KU, our men’s basketball program has been a primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year. With him and his staff at the helm of our basketball program, the future of Kansas Athletics has never been brighter.”

The University said Self’s tenure has been one of the most dominant in college basketball history. He has led the team to 13 straight Big 12 Conference championships tying the NCAA record. His 566 wins since coming to the state also lead all active Power 5 coaches.

KU noted that consistency has been a hallmark of Self’s tenure as a Jayhawk. Since his arrival, the Jayhawks have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament 10 times. He coached teams that have also been a top-four seed in every tournament since 2000-01.

“I am very appreciative to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program,” Self said. “I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country. There’s no place like Kansas.”

KU indicated that Self’s success has continued off the court as well. The men’s program has posted seven consecutive term GPAs over 3.0 and set a program-record 3.29 GPA in the fall of 2022.

“For more than 20 years, Coach Self has embodied the spirit and tradition of the University of Kansas, leading our men’s basketball program to unprecedented success on the court while also enhancing our entire institution,” Girod said. “We feel he’s the best coach in the country and he cares deeply about this place. We are thrilled that he will be a Jayhawk for the rest of his career.”

