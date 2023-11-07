161 lbs of unwanted medicine collected during Topeka Drug Take Back event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 160 lbs of unwanted medication was collected from homes in Topeka during the most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that during the Oct. 28 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a total of 599,897 lbs of unneeded medications were collected at 4,765 collection sites. The day was meant to help the community empty their medicine cabinets to help dispose of old, unwanted and expired medicines.

Locally, the St. Louis Division noted that it collected 28,680 lbs between 232 sites. That includes 21,218 lbs from Missouri, 2,003 lbs from Southern Illinois and 5,459 lbs from Kansas. In the Sunflower State, collection sites gathered the following totals:

Garden City - 548 lbs

Kansas City - 7,340 lbs

Topeka - 161 lbs

Wichita - 1,568 lbs

For more than a decade, the DEA said the event has removed nearly 17.9 million pounds of unneeded medication from the street. A report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that most who use prescription drugs for nonmedical purposes get their pills from a family member or friend.

Removing unnecessary medicine from the home, the DEA said can help prevent situations that involve not taking medications as intended or dosed, taking someone else’s prescription and taking the medicine for euphoric effects rather than medical necessity.

“Drug use prevention is truly a community effort,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis, head of DEA operations in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois. “We’re proud to work with our law enforcement partners and community members to collect these drugs. With every prescription pill turned in on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, that’s potentially a life saved.”

The Agency indicated that it continues to expand opportunities to make safe disposal of medication more accessible nationwide. Residents have been encouraged to remove unnecessary medicine from the home regularly and to dispose of it at a drug-drop box which can be found HERE.

