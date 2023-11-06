West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten

Andrew Darnell
Andrew Darnell(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance at a West Topeka hotel led to the arrest of one man after it was found he allegedly beat a child that he knew.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the WoodSpring Suites at 1801 SW Westport Dr. with reports of a disturbance. Dispatchers had been told an adult had beaten a child.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the suspect Andrew L. Darnell, 33, of Topeka, and found that he had known the child before the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation
  • Battery
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, Darnell remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for the incident and a $1,640 bond for his warrants. A court appearance has not yet been set.

