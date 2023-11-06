Water-main break restricts traffic Monday morning on S.W. Wanamaker Road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break was restricting traffic Monday morning on a busy west Topeka street.

The break had southbound traffic down to one lane in the 1500 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road in west Topeka.

A large hole was located just west of Wanamaker over the sidewalk in front of Jose Pepper’s restaurant, where crews had been working on the break.

The right lane of southbound traffic on Wanamaker was closed just south of S.W. Winding Road.

Orange-and-white cones were in place to direct traffic on Wanamaker just north of the break.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

