Water-main break restricts traffic Monday morning on S.W. Wanamaker Road

A water-main break was restricting southbound traffic Monday morning in the 1500 block of S.W....
A water-main break was restricting southbound traffic Monday morning in the 1500 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road in west Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break was restricting traffic Monday morning on a busy west Topeka street.

The break had southbound traffic down to one lane in the 1500 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road in west Topeka.

A large hole was located just west of Wanamaker over the sidewalk in front of Jose Pepper’s restaurant, where crews had been working on the break.

The right lane of southbound traffic on Wanamaker was closed just south of S.W. Winding Road.

Orange-and-white cones were in place to direct traffic on Wanamaker just north of the break.

