Vandals hit Washburn University fountain with soap additive

FILE
FILE(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No suspects have been identified after vandals hit a fountain on the Washburn University campus with soap additive.

Officials at Washburn University told 13 NEWS on Monday, Nov. 6, that an unknown suspect vandalized a campus fountain at the intersection of 17th and Washburn Ave. with soap additive overnight.

Washburn noted that personnel has added a defoamer to the fountain, however, little wind has left the bubbles to sit for what may be a while.

The school noted that those responsible for the act could be referred to Student Life or face other disciplinary actions for policy violations.

Just one week prior, a private university in Salina, Kansas Wesleyan University, said vandals hit its own fountain with a mountain of bubbles. This case caused around $1,500 in damages.

Washburn University did not release any damage estimates.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

The nation's leaders announce a nationwide construction initiative to begin in Topeka on...
$25 million to help improve Carlson Building’s carbon footprint
Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
A Topeka Metro bus was rear-ended this morning in a multi-vehicle collision.
A SW Topeka crash involves multiple vehicles, Topeka Metro bus
Governor Laura Kelly visits with business leaders in Frankfurt, Germany.
Gov. bids adieu to Frankfurt following successful economic excursion