Topeka Zoo names interim CEO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has named a new leader while they search for a permanent director.

Fawn Moser will serve as interim CEO following Brendan Wiley’s departure on November 10. The zoo praised Moser’s impact in her nearly 40 years with it, and her “unparalleled” passion and commitment to its animals.

“Fawn has been an integral part in the zoo’s recent achievements and will provide strong leadership during this transition,” said Fred Patton, Board President of the Topeka Zoo. “We thank Brendan Wiley for his dedication and look forward to working with Canopy Strategic Partners to find a permanent CEO who will continue to build upon the zoo’s successes.”

“Her passion for the Topeka Zoo is unparalleled and her commitment to the welfare of the animals in the zoo’s care has been evident throughout her distinguished career. As interim CEO, Ms. Moser will focus on continuing the Topeka Zoo’s mission of enriching our community through wildlife conservation and education.”

Wiley is leaving the Topeka Zoo after 13 years for a post at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. The zoo says search firm Canopy Strategic Partners has been tapped to find his replacement.

