Topeka West Thespians host fun fall carnival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thespian Troupe of Topeka West High School put on a fun fall carnival Nov. 5, to raise money for theatre education.

For just $10, people could get access to 16 different carnival games along with snacks like cotton candy and popcorn.

Students created fun games, with the community coming out to support.

The students organized the event to raise money for their nationally recognized theatre department.

“I really like seeing the kids get to do these kind of things,” said Assistant Director Katie Murphy. “You know it’s helpful event planning and preparing. Just kind of going from the idea to seeing it all play out and getting to see them plan the different events and to just get to sit back and watch them be in charge of something is always neat.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.