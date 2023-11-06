Topeka West Thespians host fun fall carnival

Topeka West High School
Topeka West High School
By Claire Decatur
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thespian Troupe of Topeka West High School put on a fun fall carnival Nov. 5, to raise money for theatre education.

For just $10, people could get access to 16 different carnival games along with snacks like cotton candy and popcorn.

Students created fun games, with the community coming out to support.

The students organized the event to raise money for their nationally recognized theatre department.

“I really like seeing the kids get to do these kind of things,” said Assistant Director Katie Murphy. “You know it’s helpful event planning and preparing. Just kind of going from the idea to seeing it all play out and getting to see them plan the different events and to just get to sit back and watch them be in charge of something is always neat.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
One person is dead after a fatality crash in Wyandotte County.
One person dead after fatality crash in Wyandotte County
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Author visits library for questions and book signings.
Topeka native & New York Time bestselling author visits TSCPL
Author visits library for questions and book signings.
Topeka native & New York Time bestselling author visits TSCPL