Topeka native & New York Time bestselling author visits TSCPL

By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alex Grecian visited the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library on Sunday Nov. 5 from 1-3 p.m.

The author discussed his work and answered audience questions, as well as book signings.

Some of his pieces include “The Yard,” “The Black Country,” and “Lost and Gone Forever.”

Grecian said he encourages others to continue working on their craft.

“The best advice I have is just to keep writing, to believe in yourself and to find somebody else that believes in you and will encourage you and to spur you to keep doing what you want to do,” said Grecian.

Grecian’s books are available at bookstores such as Barnes and Noble and local bookstore, Round Table in NOTO.

