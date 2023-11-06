Topeka man arrested following child sex crime accusation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody following a child sex crime accusation.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Monday that a 38-year-old male is in custody following a weekend investigation into a possible child sex crime.

On Saturday, November 4, around 6:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 6600 block of SW Meadowdale Drive for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies began an investigation into a child sex crime. As a result, Jonathan T. Cole, 38, of Topeka, was arrested.

Cole was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. This incident is still under investigation

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.