Topeka man arrested after knife pulled on deputies during traffic stop

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on deputies during an early-morning traffic stop near Mayetta.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that early Monday morning, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle that had allegedly been driving erratically near Mayetta.

After the driver, later identified as Steven D. Perry, 36, of Topeka, stopped the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said he jumped out of the vehicle and allegedly pulled out a knife.

Law enforcement officials said they were able to eventually arrest Perry. They also indicated he may have been under the influence.

Perry was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated assault of a law enforcement official
  • Felony interference with law enforcement
  • Driving under the influence

As of 11:45 a.m., Perry was still in the process of being booked into jail.

