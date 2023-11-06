‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration. The show said it will no longer feature the long-running gag of Homer choking Bart. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A long-running gag between Homer and Bart Simpson will no longer take place in “The Simpsons.”

Since the show premiered in 1989, the classic scene would play out after Homer yelled “Why you little!” before wrapping his hands tightly around his son’s neck. This caused Bart’s tongue to pop out of his mouth and his eyes to bulge as he gasped for air.

Despite being one of the most recognizable scenes from the animated show, Homer seems to have had a change of heart towards his son.

In an Oct. 22 episode of the show called “McMansion & Wife,” Homer and his wife Marge meet their new neighbor.

The neighbor comments on Homer’s strong handshake.

In an aside to Marge, Homer remarks, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off.”

He then adds, “Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

The scene caught the attention of the internet and was posted to social media sites including X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Independent reported that the show actually hasn’t featured the long-running gag for four years although it was never addressed in the show until now.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten

Latest News

Voting booths in Kansas.
Election commissioner reports ‘slightly better turnout’ now advanced voting ends
KGS is now the official sponsor of Evergy Plaza’s fire pit, putting forward $125,000 over a...
KGS presents sponsorship check for Evergy Plaza fire pit
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
“We expect that number to increase as people see the advantages of doing this, and of course...
Kansas, Shawnee Co. judicial leaders celebrate recently established ‘Veterans Treatment Court’
The Sunflower Salute Veterans Day parade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Topeka.
Sunflower Salute will take to Topeka’s streets to honor veterans