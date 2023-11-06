A SW Topeka crash involves multiple vehicles, Topeka Metro bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Metro bus was rear-ended this morning in a multi-vehicle collision.

A Topeka Metro spokesperson told 13 NEWS a Nissan SUV came up over the hill at SW 29th St. and Central Park Ave. and hit a Honda minivan that was waiting behind the bus at the 29th and Brewster Place bus stop, which caused the van to rear-end the bus around 9 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries and was checked out by emergency medical services on the scene. TPD reports no significant impacts made to traffic.

Topeka Metro reports minimal damage to the bus, but the van was towed from the scene.

No further details have been released.

