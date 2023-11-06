A SW Topeka crash involves multiple vehicles, Topeka Metro bus

A Topeka Metro bus was rear-ended this morning in a multi-vehicle collision.
A Topeka Metro bus was rear-ended this morning in a multi-vehicle collision.(WJRT)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Metro bus was rear-ended this morning in a multi-vehicle collision.

A Topeka Metro spokesperson told 13 NEWS a Nissan SUV came up over the hill at SW 29th St. and Central Park Ave. and hit a Honda minivan that was waiting behind the bus at the 29th and Brewster Place bus stop, which caused the van to rear-end the bus around 9 a.m.

Sample HTML block

A spokesperson with the Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries and was checked out by emergency medical services on the scene. TPD reports no significant impacts made to traffic.

Topeka Metro reports minimal damage to the bus, but the van was towed from the scene.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

The nation's leaders announce a nationwide construction initiative to begin in Topeka on...
$25 million to help improve Carlson Building’s carbon footprint
FILE
Vandals hit Washburn University fountain with soap additive
Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Governor Laura Kelly visits with business leaders in Frankfurt, Germany.
Gov. bids adieu to Frankfurt following successful economic excursion