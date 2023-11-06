Sunflower Salute will take to Topeka’s streets to honor veterans

The Sunflower Salute Veterans Day parade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City is ready to honor those who’ve served our nation with the Sunflower Salute.

The 10th annual parade falls on Veterans Day this year.

Lt. Col. Rikki Blume with the Kansas National Guard and retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Ron Brown are helping plan the event. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of this year’s event.

The biggest change is that registration for parade entries will take place at SW 12th and Harrison, at the Judicial Center. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. There is no entry fee and no advance registration required. The parade itself will step off at 11 a.m. The main stage will be located at 10th and Kansas, where attendees will hear the National Anthem and each parade participant announced.

The event also will begin with a flyover. Both Blume and Brown shared how meaningful it is to thank those who have sacrificed for our freedoms.

