Semi-truck smashes into patrol vehicles on western Kansas highway

BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck smashed into two patrol vehicles along K-156 in Barton Co. as law enforcement officials tended to a separate collision.

The Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office says that early Monday morning, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials were called to K-156 at the Barton/Ellsworth Co. line with reports of a collision.

As deputies investigated the incident outside of their vehicles, two of their patrol vehicles were hit by a semi-truck headed east. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that neither deputy was injured and the truck driver remained unscathed. No further information has been released as the Kansas Highway Patrol continues the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.