Security measures requested by Sheriff’s Office lifted at schools south of Topeka

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Activities at two schools south of Topeka are back to normal after both facilities were placed in secure campus mode at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.

School officials at Auburn-Washburn USD 437 told 13 NEWS that a letter was sent to families late Monday morning, Nov. 6, after they were contacted by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office had requested the district place both Pauline Central Primary School and Pauline South Elementary School in secure campus mode as they worked a case near the schools but unrelated to students or staff.

Students were allowed to remain inside the building with all activities to continue as scheduled.

“I want to emphasize that there is absolutely no information to indicate a cause for concern for our students or staff, but we believe it is prudent to exercise caution during this time,” said a spokesperson for the district.

As of 11:54 a.m., the secure campus had been lifted and parents had been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the incident.

