Reports of firearm send Lawrence High into lockdown before weapon found nearby

Lockdown lifted
FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a firearm sent a high school in Lawrence into lockdown for a short while before the weapon in question was found in a nearby park.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials were called to Lawrence High School at 1901 Louisiana St. with reports of a possible firearm on school property.

LPD noted that a student had allegedly brought the firearm into the building. Officers were able to locate the student, who did not have the gun on him.

The school remained locked down for about the next half-hour as law enforcement officials scoured the surrounding area. Just before 10:30 a.m., the firearm was found in nearby Veteran’s Park.

LPD indicated that the firearm was found to be a pellet gun and the lockdown has since been lifted. No further information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

FILE
Topeka man arrested after knife pulled on deputies during traffic stop
FILE
Pickup-tractor collision sends two drivers to Kansas hospital
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Game wardens search for those behind a poaching incident northwest of Americus on Nov. 5, 2023....
Headless deer spurs hunt for suspected poacher northwest of Americus