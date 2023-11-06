Reports of firearm send Lawrence High into lockdown before weapon found nearby

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a firearm sent a high school in Lawrence into lockdown for a short while before the weapon in question was found in a nearby park.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials were called to Lawrence High School at 1901 Louisiana St. with reports of a possible firearm on school property.

LPD noted that a student had allegedly brought the firearm into the building. Officers were able to locate the student, who did not have the gun on him.

The school remained locked down for about the next half-hour as law enforcement officials scoured the surrounding area. Just before 10:30 a.m., the firearm was found in nearby Veteran’s Park.

LPD indicated that the firearm was found to be a pellet gun and the lockdown has since been lifted. No further information about the incident has been released.

