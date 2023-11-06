Police search for possible footage of overnight theft in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are looking for possible security footage caught by neighbors of those behind an overnight theft in Carbondale.

The Carbondale Police Department says that on the night of Sunday, Nov. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the 400 block of S. 4th and Center St. with reports of a theft.

CPD has warned residents to be aware of their surroundings and property. Valuables should not be left in unlocked vehicles, sheds or containers. Homes should also be equipped with motion-activated flood lights and cameras if the homeowner can afford to do so.

Those who live in the area and have cameras that may have caught the suspects on tape have been asked to call CPD at 785-836-7377.

Those who do have cameras in the area have also been asked to consider joining the Carbondale Community Video Network to provide police with resources.

