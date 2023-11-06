Pickup-tractor collision sends two drivers to Kansas hospital

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning collision between a pickup and a tractor along a rural Kansas highway sent two drivers to a nearby hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 56 and L Rd. in Pawnee Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Burton I. McJunkin III, 71, of Garfield, had been headed west on the highway.

KHP noted that McJunkin Collided with the rear-end of a Ford Versatile 9030 tractor driven by Dennis A. Smith, 72, of Larned. The impact pushed the pickup onto the westbound shoulder.

First responders said that as a result, McJunkin was taken to Larned Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Smith was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing any safety restraints at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Game wardens search for those behind a poaching incident northwest of Americus on Nov. 5, 2023....
Headless deer spurs hunt for suspected poacher northwest of Americus
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023