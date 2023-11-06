Pickup-tractor collision sends two drivers to Kansas hospital

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning collision between a pickup and a tractor along a rural Kansas highway sent two drivers to a nearby hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 56 and L Rd. in Pawnee Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Burton I. McJunkin III, 71, of Garfield, had been headed west on the highway.

KHP noted that McJunkin Collided with the rear-end of a Ford Versatile 9030 tractor driven by Dennis A. Smith, 72, of Larned. The impact pushed the pickup onto the westbound shoulder.

First responders said that as a result, McJunkin was taken to Larned Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Smith was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing any safety restraints at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.