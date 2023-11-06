Monday forecast: A mild start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overall quiet week ahead with a cold front Wednesday leading to more seasonal temperatures to end the week. Until then a nice start to the week with highs at least in the mid 60s with many spots in the 70s.

Taking Action:

While clouds will be a factor for most spots the next couple days, have those sunglasses handy just in case.

Keep checking back daily for updates in case there are changes to the forecast.

Confidence on the forecast overall is high however specific details like cloud cover for the next couple days could have an impact on how warm it actually could get. Generally speaking highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s for most spots through tomorrow with a cold front pushing through Wednesday. Depending on the timing of the front could determine highs and when the high would occur as there is a chance temperatures start to cool after midday Wednesday.

As for rain, it’s not looking promising for the next 8 days, any moisture would just be in the form of drizzle or mist from low clouds (fog) especially in these next couple days.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60-low 70s. Winds W/NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A slightly better chance of getting more sun, especially in the afternoon but something that will be fine tuned tomorrow. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

As a cold front pushes through Wednesday, highs will be more in the mid-upper 60s although a few low 70s can’t be ruled out with winds increasing out of the north behind the front late in the afternoon through Thursday morning, gusts 20-30 mph.

By the end of the week including the weekend, highs will generally be in the mid 50s to low 60s with lows near the freezing mark but no signs of any significantly cooler air anytime soon or any significant precipitation chances either but we’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated especially as models have Thanksgiving week in the long range through this week.

