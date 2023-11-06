KGS presents sponsorship check for Evergy Plaza fire pit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is helping Downtown Topeka stay warm as winter rolls in.

KGS is now the official sponsor of Evergy Plaza’s fire pit, putting forward $125,000 over a five-year agreement. The utility provider says it looks forward to the warmth and memories the newly named ‘Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit’ will continue to provide for years to come.

“We just think it underscores our commitment to make a positive impact on the community,” KGS Public Relations Director Dawn Tripp said. “What better way than to provide the warmth and comfort that comes with natural gas?”

The Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit sits in the middle of Evergy Plaza, ready for anyone to use.

