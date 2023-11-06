KGS presents sponsorship check for Evergy Plaza fire pit

KGS is now the official sponsor of Evergy Plaza’s fire pit, putting forward $125,000 over a...
KGS is now the official sponsor of Evergy Plaza’s fire pit, putting forward $125,000 over a five-year agreement.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is helping Downtown Topeka stay warm as winter rolls in.

KGS is now the official sponsor of Evergy Plaza’s fire pit, putting forward $125,000 over a five-year agreement. The utility provider says it looks forward to the warmth and memories the newly named ‘Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit’ will continue to provide for years to come.

“We just think it underscores our commitment to make a positive impact on the community,” KGS Public Relations Director Dawn Tripp said. “What better way than to provide the warmth and comfort that comes with natural gas?”

The Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit sits in the middle of Evergy Plaza, ready for anyone to use.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten

Latest News

Voting booths in Kansas.
Election commissioner reports ‘slightly better turnout’ now advanced voting ends
“We expect that number to increase as people see the advantages of doing this, and of course...
Kansas, Shawnee Co. judicial leaders celebrate recently established ‘Veterans Treatment Court’
The Sunflower Salute Veterans Day parade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Topeka.
Sunflower Salute will take to Topeka’s streets to honor veterans
The Sunflower Salute Veterans Day parade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Topeka.
Sunflower Salute will take to Topeka’s streets to honor veterans