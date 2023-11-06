Kansas, Shawnee Co. judicial leaders celebrate recently established ‘Veterans Treatment Court’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas judicial leaders say a new rehabilitation program will help struggling veterans who may have ended up on the wrong side of a courtroom.

An inauguration was held today for Shawnee County’s recently established Veterans Treatment Court. The ceremony was deliberately planned close to Veterans Day.

There are now five such courts in Kansas. The judicial and law enforcement officials working to bring VTC’s to Kansas say it’s much more effective in getting those involved the help they need than traditional incarceration.

“We expect that number to increase as people see the advantages of doing this, and of course key to that is getting the local prosecutor’s office to see the advantage in that as well,” Special Courts Judge Bill Ossman said.

Eligible veterans are enrolled in a 12-18 month program of treatment, recovery support meetings, and mentoring. Shawnee County’s VTC began several months ago. Multiple veterans participating in the program attended Monday’s ceremony.

