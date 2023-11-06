Kansas plans three-day event giving people free college application submissions

Apply Kansas will allow people to apply for undergraduate admissions to Kansas public colleges and universities for free Nov. 7 to 9.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Listen up, high school seniors: Kansas colleges, universities and tech schools want to hear from you!

They’re letting you apply for free this week. Melody Lawrence with the TRIO-Educational Opportunity Centers and Lissa Staley with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain.

The offer isn’t just for high school students. Apply Kansas will allow most people to apply for undergraduate admissions to Kansas public colleges and universities for free Nov. 7 to 9. Those eligible include U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are first-time freshman, transfer students, returning students, and those seeking a second bachelor’s degree.

People can get free application assistance during the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Team Rooms at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.

