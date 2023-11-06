Headless deer spurs hunt for suspected poacher northwest of Americus

Game wardens search for those behind a poaching incident northwest of Americus on Nov. 5, 2023....
Game wardens search for those behind a poaching incident northwest of Americus on Nov. 5, 2023. (This photo has been blurred)(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - A headless deer found northwest of Americus over the weekend has spurred the hunt for a suspected poacher.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Sunday, Nov. 5, they were called to an area of Lyon Co., northwest of Americus, with reports of a possible poaching incident.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a headless deer in a field. The public has been asked to help identify those involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to Game Warden Scheve at 620-431-9873.

