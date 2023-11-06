Gov. bids adieu to Frankfurt following successful economic excursion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bid adieu to Frankfurt, Germany, as she makes her way back to the Sunflower State from a successful economic excursion.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she wrapped up a trade mission in Germany as she promoted the state and encouraged foreign investment. While there, she met with business leaders to discuss opportunities available due to an unprecedented surge in economic activity in the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly also noted that she presented the keynote address at the “Why KC” business recruitment program hosted by the Kansas City Area Development Council, SelectUSA, and the U.S. Consulate General’s office in Frankfurt.

“At the start of my administration, I tasked Commerce Secretary and Lieutenant Governor David Toland with rebuilding our state’s economic development engine – including by restoring our International Division,” Kelly said. “Thanks to those steps and trips like this trade mission, our strong international partnerships are now driving record-setting private investment into the state.”

Kelly indicated that the state now has a new representative, PM & Partner Marketing Consulting GmbH, to attract business from German-speaking European markets.

The Governor said the country has been a consistent leader in international job growth in Kansas and is one of the top three source countries for foreign direct investment. Germany is also the sixth-largest export market for goods produced in the Sunflower State.

Kelly said the $529 million in exports to Germany were part of the recent record-high $14 billion export for the state. She said there are several companies with a strong Kansas presence, including:

Millipore Sigma, the American life science business of Merck KGaA, which just completed a $25 million expansion of its manufacturing and lab space in Lenexa.

Reifenhauser, a leading provider of innovative technologies and components for plastics extrusion, opened a new $20 million manufacturing plant in Maize last year.

Deutsche Telekom, which employs thousands of people in the Kansas City area through T-Mobile’s campus.

“We are pleased to have strong Kansas representation through Governor Kelly’s participation on the Kansas City Chamber trade mission to Germany,” Laura Lombard, International Director for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said. “Her presence and participation in business recruitment activities will ensure that Kansas is top of mind for German companies interested in expanding into our region.”

For more information about the Department of Commerce, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.