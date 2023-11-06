Four-legged heroes compete in first ever K9 games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first ever K9 Games were held on Sunday Nov. 5 at Hummer Sports Park.

The K9′s and their handlers showcased their skills competing in a series of three competitions ranging from a timed 40 yard dash, find a perp in a box, and an obstacle jump.

Lieutenant Scott Wanamaker with Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said that the competition gives them a chance to showcase what the K9s have trained so hard for.

“When we send our dogs through training, it’s about a 12 week course of very long and strenuous days. Our K9 handlers have to have classroom time, they have to have time in the field with the dogs, and they have to take tests,” said Wanamaker. “It’s like a college course for our K9 handlers to become handlers and be certified through the program that we go through.”

Mike Smoot said that he enjoyed watching the K9s and seeing what they do to keep us all safe.

Smoot said he shows them support, because they show him support.

“I love the officers because I have a lot of law enforcement friends that come around to make sure that everything is safe over in my neighborhood and they come to my work and see how I’m doing at work,” said Smoot.

Shadow, from Lawrence Police Department, won the fastest dog in the 40 yard dash.

From Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Laika won the barrier jump and Valor won perp in a box search.

The winning K9s were presented with handmade awards created by Sheriff Brian Hill.

13 NEWS’ Melissa Brunner emceed the event.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.