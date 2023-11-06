First annual fentanyl awareness rally at the Topeka Capital Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Capitol Building was surrounded today by families rallying for loved ones lost due to fentanyl.

“I’ve lost 4 people in my family due to fentanyl, in the last year and a half and our daughter was the last straw, on Aug. 25,” said protester Amber Saale-Burger. “So my friend Shannon [Earnshaw] and I have decided to take a stand.”

That stand they say is creating more laws against the distribution of the drug.

“Pat Proctor came and spoke today and were going to work with him to get some laws written and things changed so that the people selling these drugs can get harsher punishments,” said protester Shannon Earnshaw. “So we are trying to make changes.”

Protestors say one of those changes was bringing the first “Save a Life Station” to Kansas.

“It’s for harm reduction. It has Narcan, xylazine test strips, and it has fentanyl testing strips,” said Saale-Burger. “There will be prescription bags that you can use to dispose of your old prescription medicine. There is going going to be a list of resources whether that be for food, mental health, a place where you can go and shower or a place where you can get a bed a rehab.”

These stations will also include a list of resources, like food, mental health, and rehab centers.

The rally saw five “Save a Life Stations” donated, with protestors saying they hope to get one in every community.

“If you don’t want to carry your kid around like this, spread the news and spread the information so that you can save your child’s life,” said Earnshaw.

Amber Saale-Burger and her husband’s next step is to go to high schools in Kansas and give students a first-hand look at the “Save a Life Stations”.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.