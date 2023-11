Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving just ahead, many organizations around Northeast Kansas have now set their focus on Veterans Day with many observances planned.

Day Time Event Location Monday, Nov. 6 8 a.m. Veterans Day Prayer Service 2306 E. Meadowlark Blvd., Derby Monday, Nov. 6 Noon to 1 p.m. Communication Skills Panelist Discussion University of Kansas Zoom discussion: https://kumc-ois.zoom.us/j/99163484072#success Nov. 6 - Nov. 10 Campus Care Packages Veterans may pick up care packages from various locations around the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence Tuesday, Nov. 7 6 p.m. Veterans Day Dinner Elks Lodge #1451, 1103 W. 5th St., Pratt Wednesday, Nov. 8 11 a.m. to noon National Veterans Service Officer veterans’ disability ratings brown bag lunch info session 351 Summerfield Hall, 1300 Sunnyside Ave., Lawrence Wednesday, Nov. 8 3 p.m. Veterans Day Activities Freeman Elementary School, 7303 S. Meridian., Haysville Wednesday, Nov. 8 6:30 p.m. University of Kansas Salute to Service Women’s Basketball Game Allen Fieldhouse, 1651 Naismith Dr., Lawrence Thursday, Nov. 9 11 a.m. Veterans Day Taps Ceremony University of Kansas Medical Center Campus, Murphy Courtyard, 4000 Cambridge St., Kansas City Thursday, Nov. 9 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Black and Veatch Veterans Day Celebration 11401 Lamar Ave., Overland Park Thursday, Nov. 9 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. National Student Veterans of America’s Visibility Exchange Burge Union, University of Kansas Campus, 1565 Irving Hill Rd., Lawrence Thursday, Nov. 9 1 p.m. Veterans Day Activities Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School, 2200 Glen Ave., Salina Friday, Nov. 10 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ROTC War Memorial Sites Vigil Memorial Dr., Lawrence Friday, Nov. 10 9 a.m. Veterans Day Assembly Topeka West High School, 2001 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka Friday, Nov. 10 9:30 a.m. Flint Hills Veterans Coalition Veterans Day Parade 3rd St. and Poyntz Ave., Manhattan Friday, Nov. 10 9:30 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony and Cannon Salute Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Rd., Salina Friday, Nov. 10 11 a.m. Johnson County Veterans Day Ceremony Lenexa National Guard Armory, 18200 W. 87th St., Parkway, Lenexa Friday, Nov., 10 11 a.m. Marine Corps Birthday Cake Wescoe Beach, University of Kansas Campus, 1445 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence Friday, Nov., 10 11 a.m. Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony Campanile, Memorial Dr., Kansas Friday, Nov., 10 11:30 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Wichita Collegiate School, 9115 E. 13th St. North, Wichita Friday, Nov. 10 1 p.m. Veterans Day Activities Ruth Clark Elementary School, 1900 W. 55th St. South, Wichita Friday, Nov. 10 7 p.m. University of Kansas Salute to Service Men’s Basketball Game Allen Fieldhouse, 1651 Naismith Dr., Lawrence Saturday, Nov. 11 8 a.m. Veterans Day of Honor Downtown Independence Saturday, Nov. 11 9 a.m. Veterans Day Parade 4th and Commercial St., Emporia Saturday, Nov. 11 9:30 a.m. Veterans Day Service Catholic Cemeteries of NE Kansas, 801 SW Westchester Rd., Topeka Saturday, Nov. 11 10:30 a.m. Leavenworth Veterans Day Parade 6th St. and Cherokee, Leavenworth Saturday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. Veterans Day Service All Veterans Memorial Park, 931 S. Commercial St., Emporia Saturday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. Haysville Veterans Memorial Ceremony Haysville Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Haysville Saturday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. VFW Veterans Day Remembrance 328 N. Van Buren St., Hutchinson Saturday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Veterans Memorial Wall, Iola Square, Highway 54 and Main St., Iola Saturday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. University of Kansas Salute to Service Football Game Memorial Stadium, 1101 Mississippi St., Lawrence Saturday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. Topeka Sunflower Salute Veterans Day Parde 10th and Kansas Ave., Topeka Saturday, Nov. 11 1 p.m. Fort Hays State University Military Appreciation Football Game Lewis Field, 600 Park St., Hays Saturday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Main St., Clifton Saturday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. Community Parade and Performance Albert Taylor Hall, Emporia State University Administration Building, 1 Kellogg Circle, Emporia Saturday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Catholic Cemeteries of NE Kansas Lenexa Office, 8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa Saturday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. K-State Military/Veterans Day Celebration Football Game Bill Snyder Family Stadium, 2201 Kimball Ave., Manhattan Saturday, Nov. 11 3 p.m. Celebration of Freedom Veterans Day Parade 300 S. Gordy St., El Dorado Saturday, Nov. 11 6 p.m. Brown County Veterans Day Dinner Kansas National Guard Armory, 108 N. 1st St., Hiawatha Saturday, Nov. 11 7 p.m. Veterans Day Concert Emporia Granada Theatre, 805 Commercial St., Emporia Sunday, Nov. 12 8 a.m. Annual KU Vets Day 5K https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Lawrence/KUVetsDay5K Saturday, Nov. 18 TBD University of Kansas vs Kansas State Military Veterans Day Celebration Football Game David Booth Memorial Stadium, 1101 Mississippi St., Lawrence

If you have a Veterans Day event you would like added to the schedule, please email a date, time, description and location HERE.

