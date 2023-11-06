Election commissioner reports ‘slightly better turnout’ now advanced voting ends

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance voting is closed, and Kansas general election day is approaching.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the election turnout this time is slightly better than previous general elections and predicts the turnout of voters to be between 10-20%, which he says is typical for a general election.

“It has picked up speed. I think we have seen pretty big numbers for a typical election,” said Commissioner Howell. “The last three or four days, last week — pretty busy, and busy again today. So, I think we might see a slightly better turnout than we have seen in the past. Based on early voting, it looks like it is possible.”

However, Howell also notes that election turnout has been challenging to predict as of late. Howell says the Shawnee Co. Election Office will analyze the voter turnout following the election to confirm the numbers.

“I think somewhere between 10-20% is kind of my assumption, but it is really tough to say because you’ve got some races that seem to have a lot of activity and focus. Then you’ve got other races that there isn’t as much, so it is hard to predict on a county-wide basis,” said Commissioner Howell. “Again, somewhere between 10-20% is about what we normally see. We will try to do a little bit better analysis, but I think it is becoming tougher to project because you really don’t know.”

When asked why the public should take the time to vote in the general election, Howell notes that this election can have a profound impact on local matters that everyone should be aware of.

“There are a lot of decisions that get made about the street in front of your house. That get made about the buildings that your kids go to school in or, you know, tax rates that are related to all the things that are being done, so there are a lot of things that are done at the local level that really don’t have a lot to do at the national level.”

Election polls across the state of Kansas will open Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Topeka Metro will be offering free bus rides on fixed routes during election day to help people get to the polls.

