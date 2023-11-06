Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a lane-reduction along I-70 in downtown Topeka may create delays for weeks.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Wednesday, Nov. 8, crews will reduce parts of eastbound I-70 in downtown Topeka as bridge repair work is completed in the area.

Crews noted that eastbound I-70 will be reduced to a single lane between 8th St. and Adams. A 12-foot width restriction and reduced speed limit will also be posted through the work zone.

KDOT indicated that on- and off-ramps in the area are expected to remain open. Drivers, however, should prepare for slow-moving traffic and minor delays.

The interstate passage is expected to reopen at the end of November.

