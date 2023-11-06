Driver perishes in early-morning rollover crash on KC highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been pronounced deceased following an early-morning rollover collision on a Kansas City highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and Metropolitan Ave. in Kansas City with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Mazda 6 driven by Alex Gomez, 21, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the highway when Gomez lost control of the car. The vehicle slammed into the right barrier wall over Metropolitan Ave. and rolled to the south.

KHP said the car hit the right guardrail over Rube Ave. and landed on its top in the southbound exit lane to Metropolitan Ave.

First responders said Gomez was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

