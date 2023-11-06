Crews battle house fire early Monday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crew battled a house fire early Monday at a south Topeka residence.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry.

Authorities said the home’s occupants called in the fire and were able to get out of the residence safely before crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the blaze and a loss estimate, weren’t immediately available.

