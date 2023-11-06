City of Topeka says it’s prepared for winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heading into the winter season, road and street crews are gearing up to be ready when the snow falls.

It’s not so easy for everyone. The Kansas Dept. of Transportation issued an alert last week about a snowplow driver shortage at the state level that could impact their ability to clear the roads in a timely matter.

However, the City of Topeka says it is in good shape. Topeka interim city manager Richard Nienstedt and public works director Braxton Copley visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the city’s efforts.

Both say, as of next week, the city will be fully staffed ahead of the winter months. They cite several factors, including a new CDL program to assist in training people.

Copley said crews will focus on clearing main arterial streets and snow routes first, followed by secondary streets. He said residential streets are only cleared in an event with six or more inches of snowfall. The city will not have an online map to follow plow progress this year. Copley said technical issues surfaced last year that made the system inaccurate, so rather than post bad information, he said they will focus on keeping people informed via news releases and social media posts.

Nienstedt said the public also plays a role in winter weather response. He reminds people to park in appropriate areas, and to observe safe driving practices.

You can find details about the city’s winter weather plans at www.topeka.org.

