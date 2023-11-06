Calls for information about 2009 double homicide in Capital City renewed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Calls for information about the 2009 slaying of two women in the Capital City have been renewed more than 14 years after the double homicide.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved says the Topeka Police Department reported that just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2009, Leaha Schmuck, 28, and Walia Tindall, 29, were both found deceased in a mobile home the pair shared at 1223 SE 41st Terr. Both had died of apparent gunshot wounds.

TPD noted that one of the women’s family members was found in the mobile home. The 6-year-old daughter of one of the victims was also found uninjured.

Law enforcement officials have dubbed the incident a double homicide. No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made since the case was opened. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

