Calls for information about 2009 double homicide in Capital City renewed

Waliah Tindall, Leaha Schmuck
Waliah Tindall, Leaha Schmuck(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Calls for information about the 2009 slaying of two women in the Capital City have been renewed more than 14 years after the double homicide.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved says the Topeka Police Department reported that just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2009, Leaha Schmuck, 28, and Walia Tindall, 29, were both found deceased in a mobile home the pair shared at 1223 SE 41st Terr. Both had died of apparent gunshot wounds.

TPD noted that one of the women’s family members was found in the mobile home. The 6-year-old daughter of one of the victims was also found uninjured.

Law enforcement officials have dubbed the incident a double homicide. No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made since the case was opened. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

FILE
Driver perishes in early-morning rollover crash on KC highway
Topeka Fire Department crews battled a blaze early Monday at a residence in the 3500 block of ...
Crews battle house fire early Monday at residence in south Topeka
A mild start to the week
First annual fentanyl awareness rally at the Topeka Capital Building
First annual fentanyl awareness rally at the Topeka Capital Building