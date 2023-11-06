Burlingame schools locked down after threats allegedly made by juvenile

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Schools in Burlingame were locked down as students and staff sheltered in place while law enforcement officials searched for a juvenile suspect who allegedly threatened the school.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials were notified of a potential threat against Burlingame Public Schools USD 454 Schools were immediately locked down as those inside sheltered in place.

Additional first responders were called to the school to help search the area for the suspect. A juvenile was taken into custody by Burlingame Police around 11:40 a.m.

“We are thankful for the students and parents who reported the threats,” said Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells. “We are additionally grateful for the Burlingame Schools, our --School Resource Officer and the Burlingame Police Department for resolving the situation quickly.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to report it to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or the Osage Co. Crime Stoppers at 877-OSCRIME.

