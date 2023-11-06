Burlingame schools locked down after threats allegedly made by juvenile

FILE
FILE(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Schools in Burlingame were locked down as students and staff sheltered in place while law enforcement officials searched for a juvenile suspect who allegedly threatened the school.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials were notified of a potential threat against Burlingame Public Schools USD 454 Schools were immediately locked down as those inside sheltered in place.

Additional first responders were called to the school to help search the area for the suspect. A juvenile was taken into custody by Burlingame Police around 11:40 a.m.

“We are thankful for the students and parents who reported the threats,” said Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells. “We are additionally grateful for the Burlingame Schools, our --School Resource Officer and the Burlingame Police Department for resolving the situation quickly.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to report it to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or the Osage Co. Crime Stoppers at 877-OSCRIME.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

A disturbance at a West Topeka hotel led to the arrest of one man after it was found he...
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man's arrest after child allegedly beaten
A water-main break was restricting traffic Monday morning on a busy west Topeka street.
Water-main break restricts traffic Monday morning on S.W. Wanamaker Road
A family’s dog was being credited with alerting the occupants of a home that caught fire early...
Dog alerts residents to early-morning fire Monday at south Topeka home
A Topeka Metro bus was involved in a 3-vehicle collision on Monday morning.
Topeka metro bus rear-ended in 3-vehicle collision