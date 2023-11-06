Avoid the Area: Collision, fog affect morning commute on Highway 24

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Highway 24 west of Saint Marys due to a collision and heavy fog in the area.

Drivers along Highway 24 were warned just before 8:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, that a collision near Schoeman Rd. - west of St. Marys - may impact their morning commute.

The Everbridge notification system alerted residents that a westbound lane had been blocked, restricting traffic to a single lane.

Officials warned that heavy fog was also reported in the area which has made visibility difficult.

No further information about the collision has been made available yet.

