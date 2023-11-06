Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been put behind bars after he allegedly told police he bought a vehicle following an attempt to break into a North Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the 1300 block of NW Polk St. with reports of an attempted theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they were able to make contact with a man identified as Luke G. Richardson, 39, of Topeka. He told officers he had bought a vehicle from an individual at the home.

However, TPD said it found Richardson had allegedly broken into the house and no sale had actually taken place. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections:

Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime

Theft by threat - a value of between $1,500 to $25,000 from a motor vehicle

Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-237-0007.

As of Monday, Richardson remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.