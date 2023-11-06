Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest

Luke Richardson
Luke Richardson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been put behind bars after he allegedly told police he bought a vehicle following an attempt to break into a North Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the 1300 block of NW Polk St. with reports of an attempted theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they were able to make contact with a man identified as Luke G. Richardson, 39, of Topeka. He told officers he had bought a vehicle from an individual at the home.

However, TPD said it found Richardson had allegedly broken into the house and no sale had actually taken place. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections:

  • Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime
  • Theft by threat - a value of between $1,500 to $25,000 from a motor vehicle
  • Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-237-0007.

As of Monday, Richardson remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

FILE
Pickup-tractor collision sends two drivers to Kansas hospital
Game wardens search for those behind a poaching incident northwest of Americus on Nov. 5, 2023....
Headless deer spurs hunt for suspected poacher northwest of Americus
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023