Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70

Teresa A. Galvan
Teresa A. Galvan(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested over the weekend after she was allegedly found driving a vehicle on I-70 in Topeka while intoxicated with a child inside.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near Rice Rd. along I-70 in Topeka for a traffic violation.

During the stop, KHP said the driver, Teresa A. Galvan, was found to allegedly be under the influence while a child was in the car.

KHP said Galvan was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Driving under the influence
  • Improper driving on a laned roadway
  • Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to signal

As of Monday, Galvan no longer remains behind bars as her $20,000 bond has been posted. She is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

The nation's leaders announce a nationwide construction initiative to begin in Topeka on...
$25 million to help improve Carlson Building’s carbon footprint
FILE
Vandals hit Washburn University fountain with soap additive
A Topeka Metro bus was rear-ended this morning in a multi-vehicle collision.
A SW Topeka crash involves multiple vehicles, Topeka Metro bus
Governor Laura Kelly visits with business leaders in Frankfurt, Germany.
Gov. bids adieu to Frankfurt following successful economic excursion