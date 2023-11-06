Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested over the weekend after she was allegedly found driving a vehicle on I-70 in Topeka while intoxicated with a child inside.
The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near Rice Rd. along I-70 in Topeka for a traffic violation.
During the stop, KHP said the driver, Teresa A. Galvan, was found to allegedly be under the influence while a child was in the car.
KHP said Galvan was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Aggravated endangering a child
- Driving under the influence
- Improper driving on a laned roadway
- Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to signal
As of Monday, Galvan no longer remains behind bars as her $20,000 bond has been posted. She is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.
