$25 million to help improve Carlson Building’s carbon footprint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $25 million will go toward improvements at the Frank Carlson Federal Building in Topeka as the nation takes a step toward cleaner construction.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced on Monday, Nov. 6, that $2 billion has been invested in more than 150 construction projects in the nation that will use cleaner construction materials - “low-embodied carbon.”

Funds will support projects across the nation and are anticipated to catalyze the market for American-made low-carbon asphalt, concrete, glass and steel.

The Administration noted that the move is expected to expand the nation’s industrial capacity for manufacturing goods and materials, tackle the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs for American workers.

“Today’s announcement shows how the Biden-Harris Administration is delivering on our commitment to use the federal government’s buying power to strengthen American leadership in clean manufacturing and jobs,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “By incorporating clean construction materials in more than 150 projects across the country, we’re helping create good-paying jobs in the clean manufacturing industries of the future and sending a clear signal that the homegrown market for these sustainable products is here to stay.”

The announcement was made during a visit to the Capital City. Around $25 million is set to go toward construction materials to help the Frank Carlson Federal Building and Courthouse in Topeka reduce its greenhouse gas emissions while efficiency, safety and comfort are improved.

“Today’s announcement from GSA shows that the federal government is leading by example on tackling the climate crisis by spurring demand for low-carbon manufacturing,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation. “This is exactly what President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is all about--boosting American innovation, building a clean energy economy, and creating good-paying jobs all across the country.”

Specifically, the project is set to replace windows and doors with blast-resistant aluminum frames and insulated glass to reduce the building’s energy use. Concrete pavement sidewalks and parking areas will be upgraded with LEC concrete to sustainably address deterioration, correct tripping hazards and improve accessibility.

The Topeka project is set to be designed this year with construction to begin in 2025. Other projects in the state include:

Robert J. Dole Courthouse Facade in Kansas City, Kansas $11 million for LEC glass to repair and replace windows, eliminate leaks, and increase energy efficiency.

Charles E. Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri $61 million for materials to help the Whittaker Courthouse project reduce its embodied carbon footprint while improving efficiency and tenant satisfaction. GSA will replace the deteriorating curtain wall, including windows and seals. GSA plans to install new low-embodied carbon glass windows over 100,000 square feet of curtain wall.

2306 E. Bannister Road Structural Repairs in Kansas City, Missouri

Richard Bolling Federal Building Parking Lot Repaving in Kansas City, Missouri

More than $2 billion is expected to be dolled out nationwide.

