$1.6 million awarded to organizations to support victims of domestic violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of organizations have received a total of $1.6 million to help support victims of domestic violence and increase parents’ visitation time with children.
On Monday, Nov. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that more than $1.6 million has been sent to the Sunflower State to prevent family, domestic and dating violence; support victims of such violence and increase parents’ time with their children in a safe manner.
Gov. Kelly noted that funds came from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program.
“It is imperative we do everything we can to ensure access and support for survivors of domestic violence,” Kelly said. “The programs being funded are critical to the safety and well-being of the survivors and families impacted by those situations.”
The Governor indicated that FVPSA grants award funds to domestic violence programs to ensure free services are available 24 hours a day for victims and their children. Programs provide shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection orders, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities. Those awardees are as follows:
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$52,275
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$64,253
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$62,315
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$76,154
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$80,555
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$85,293
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$60,160
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$57,196
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$59,585
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$168,822
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$59,783
|Lyon
|SOS
|$60,295
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$62,699
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$84,176
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$73,874
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$95,020
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$108,904
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$55,087
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$86,305
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$74,813
|Total
|$1,527,564
Kelly said the SAVP grants award funds to increase noncustodial parents’ access to and time with their children and provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to minimize the risk of family violence for participants. These agencies provide on-site supervision, exchange monitoring, therapeutic supervision, recording observation of visits, referrals to other services and educational parenting classes. Organizations awarded funds include:
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$8,873
|Cloud
|12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service
|$6,731
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$11,825
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$12,962
|Lyon
|SOS
|$11,228
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$18,083
|Riley
|Sunflower Children’s Collective
|$8,760
|Sedgwick
|TFI Family Services - Wichita
|$8,739
|Shawnee
|TFI Family Services - Topeka
|$7,699
|Total
|$95,000
