$1.6 million awarded to organizations to support victims of domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of organizations have received a total of $1.6 million to help support victims of domestic violence and increase parents’ visitation time with children.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that more than $1.6 million has been sent to the Sunflower State to prevent family, domestic and dating violence; support victims of such violence and increase parents’ time with their children in a safe manner.

Gov. Kelly noted that funds came from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program.

“It is imperative we do everything we can to ensure access and support for survivors of domestic violence,” Kelly said. “The programs being funded are critical to the safety and well-being of the survivors and families impacted by those situations.”

The Governor indicated that FVPSA grants award funds to domestic violence programs to ensure free services are available 24 hours a day for victims and their children. Programs provide shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection orders, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities. Those awardees are as follows:

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $52,275 Barton Family Crisis Center $64,253 Butler Family Life Center $62,315 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $76,154 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $80,555 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $85,293 Finney Family Crisis Services $60,160 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $57,196 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $59,585 Johnson SAFEHOME $168,822 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $59,783 Lyon SOS $60,295 Reno BrightHouse $62,699 Riley Crisis Center $84,176 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $73,874 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $95,020 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $108,904 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $55,087 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $86,305 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $74,813 Total $1,527,564

Kelly said the SAVP grants award funds to increase noncustodial parents’ access to and time with their children and provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to minimize the risk of family violence for participants. These agencies provide on-site supervision, exchange monitoring, therapeutic supervision, recording observation of visits, referrals to other services and educational parenting classes. Organizations awarded funds include:

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $8,873 Cloud 12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service $6,731 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $11,825 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $12,962 Lyon SOS $11,228 Reno BrightHouse $18,083 Riley Sunflower Children’s Collective $8,760 Sedgwick TFI Family Services - Wichita $8,739 Shawnee TFI Family Services - Topeka $7,699 Total $95,000

