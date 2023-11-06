$1.6 million awarded to organizations to support victims of domestic violence

FILE
FILE(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of organizations have received a total of $1.6 million to help support victims of domestic violence and increase parents’ visitation time with children.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that more than $1.6 million has been sent to the Sunflower State to prevent family, domestic and dating violence; support victims of such violence and increase parents’ time with their children in a safe manner.

Gov. Kelly noted that funds came from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program.

“It is imperative we do everything we can to ensure access and support for survivors of domestic violence,” Kelly said. “The programs being funded are critical to the safety and well-being of the survivors and families impacted by those situations.”

The Governor indicated that FVPSA grants award funds to domestic violence programs to ensure free services are available 24 hours a day for victims and their children. Programs provide shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection orders, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities. Those awardees are as follows:

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$52,275
BartonFamily Crisis Center$64,253
ButlerFamily Life Center$62,315
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$76,154
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$80,555
EllisOptions: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$85,293
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$60,160
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$57,196
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$59,585
JohnsonSAFEHOME$168,822
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$59,783
LyonSOS$60,295
RenoBrightHouse$62,699
RileyCrisis Center$84,176
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$73,874
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$95,020
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$108,904
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$55,087
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$86,305
WyandotteFriends of Yates$74,813
Total $1,527,564

Kelly said the SAVP grants award funds to increase noncustodial parents’ access to and time with their children and provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to minimize the risk of family violence for participants. These agencies provide on-site supervision, exchange monitoring, therapeutic supervision, recording observation of visits, referrals to other services and educational parenting classes. Organizations awarded funds include:

CountyOrganization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited$8,873
Cloud 12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service $6,731
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $11,825
Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $12,962
Lyon SOS$11,228
Reno BrightHouse$18,083
Riley Sunflower Children’s Collective $8,760
Sedgwick TFI Family Services - Wichita $8,739
Shawnee TFI Family Services - Topeka $7,699
Total $95,000

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
TPD search for armed suspect who held up a Kwik Shop
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Latest News

FILE
Burlingame schools locked down after threats allegedly made by juvenile
A disturbance at a West Topeka hotel led to the arrest of one man after it was found he...
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man's arrest after child allegedly beaten
A water-main break was restricting traffic Monday morning on a busy west Topeka street.
Water-main break restricts traffic Monday morning on S.W. Wanamaker Road
A family’s dog was being credited with alerting the occupants of a home that caught fire early...
Dog alerts residents to early-morning fire Monday at south Topeka home
A Topeka Metro bus was involved in a 3-vehicle collision on Monday morning.
Topeka metro bus rear-ended in 3-vehicle collision