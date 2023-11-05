Washburn football falls to Central Oklahoma in final road game of 2023 season

Washburn football
Washburn football(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football started strong, but couldn’t keep it going against Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, falling 41-7.

The Ichabods managed to punch in a 1-yard score by true freshman quarterback Sam Van Dyne on their first drive of the game, but couldn’t add to the board again after that.

The Bronchos ran away with it from there, putting Washburn at 1-10 on the season.

Washburn will be back at home for its final game of 2023 next Saturday, hosting Northeastern State. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. It also happens to be Senior Day.

