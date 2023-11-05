Small College Basketball creates Trevor Hudgins Award

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Small College Basketball has created an award in Trevor Hudgins’ name, honoring the Manhattan native.

The Trevor Hudgins Award was announced during the 2023 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, November 3rd in Lakeland, FL.

“This award will be the most prestigious career award in all of small college basketball, and it’s such a thrill to create this award in Trevor Hudgins’ name,” said John McCarthy, the voice of Small College Basketball. “I’ve run out of adjectives to describe Trevor’s collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State, as he’s clearly a winner at an extremely high level, and he’s easily among the most accomplished and decorated players in the history of college basketball at the small college levels.

Hudgins led Northwest Missouri State to three straight NCAA DII National Championships, marking the first time in DII history that a team won three straight.

In his career with the Bearcats, he started in every possible game, and never missed one. He led NWMSU to four MIAA regular season championships and amassed a 131-8 career record.

He was named the NCAA DII Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, and holds the NWMSU scoring and assists records. He finished his career with 2,829 points, which leads the MIAA, and is second in DII history.

In 2022, Hudgins was named the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award winner, signifying the top small college basketball player in the United States.

It was after that that he was selected by the Houston Rockets on a dual contract with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.

“I am extremely honored and blessed to have this award named after me,” said Hudgins. “I couldn’t imagine the career that was before me when I was a redshirt freshman at Northwest. There were a lot of growing pains in the beginning of my career, but I had my teammates and coaching staff with me through it all. Without my teammates, coaches, and the community of Northwest this award wouldn’t exist.”

The award will be annually presented to a senior with the finest overall four year career within Small College Basketball. Things considered will be overall career statistics and achievements, awards, and personal character.

The player selected must have played his entire career at the small college level. Small College Basketball said it will be the highest award given to a four-year player at the level.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.