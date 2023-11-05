Police ask for community help after Topeka armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is asking for information regarding an armed robbery at a local gas station on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Around 7:55 p.m. officers were called to a reported robbery at the Kwik shop located at 2619 SW 21st St. The victim described the suspect as a male armed with a firearm demanding money. As of 9:50 p.m., no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Any information is encouraged to be submitted to telltpd@topeka.org or by contacting the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.