One suspected injury following a crash in Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has a sustained a suspected injury following a crash in Lyon Co. around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5..

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, while traveling northbound on I-335, a 2022 Toyota Camry hit a deer attempting to cross the roadway. The vehicle was towed from the scene after being deemed non-functional.

The driver of the vehicle, Emily Maria Estrella, 20, of Sioux Falls, complained of pain. According to the crash log, she was taken to Newman Regional Hospital. Estrella was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Her passenger, Bryan Cantu, 21, of Donna, Texas, has no apparent injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

