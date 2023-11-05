No. 22 Kansas takes down Iowa State

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, IA. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas football pulled off a 28-21 road win over Iowa State on Saturday night.

Devin Neal began the scoring for the Jayhawks, running in a 6-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Mello Dotson added to KU’s lead in the second quarter, bringing home a pick-six to make it 14-0 Kansas. That marked Dotson’s second straight game with a pick six.

The Cyclones could only add a field goal before halftime, going into the locker rooms down 14-3.

Kansas added to its lead early in the third quarter, as Devin Neal punched in yet another touchdown to make it 21-3 Jayhawks.

Iowa State finally found the endzone late in the third quarter. A successful two-point conversion made it a 10-point game.

The Cyclones added yet another touchdown early in the fourth, still trying hard for the comeback, making it a 21-18 game.

But an 80-yard touchdown from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold sealed it for the Jayhawks, winning 28-21.

Kansas is now 7-2 on the season.

They’ll be back at home next Saturday to host Texas Tech. Kickoff is still TBA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Jacob Wendell Nelson
Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas

Latest News

Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against...
No. 25 Kansas State comes up short in OT against No. 7 Texas
6A State semifinals soccer
6A State Semifinals Soccer: WRHS 0, Shawnee Mission West 2
Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 10: Sabetha vs. Silver Lake
KPZ Pregame Week 10: Sabetha vs. Silver Lake