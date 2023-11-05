No. 22 Kansas takes down Iowa State

AMES, IA. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas football pulled off a 28-21 road win over Iowa State on Saturday night.

Devin Neal began the scoring for the Jayhawks, running in a 6-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Mello Dotson added to KU’s lead in the second quarter, bringing home a pick-six to make it 14-0 Kansas. That marked Dotson’s second straight game with a pick six.

The Cyclones could only add a field goal before halftime, going into the locker rooms down 14-3.

Kansas added to its lead early in the third quarter, as Devin Neal punched in yet another touchdown to make it 21-3 Jayhawks.

Iowa State finally found the endzone late in the third quarter. A successful two-point conversion made it a 10-point game.

The Cyclones added yet another touchdown early in the fourth, still trying hard for the comeback, making it a 21-18 game.

But an 80-yard touchdown from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold sealed it for the Jayhawks, winning 28-21.

Kansas is now 7-2 on the season.

They’ll be back at home next Saturday to host Texas Tech. Kickoff is still TBA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.