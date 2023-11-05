Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction

The Emmy-nominated actor's sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous characters. (CNN, Getty Images, Flatiron Books)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” said an inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated “Friends” star often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation, which is now accepting donations, cited his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The foundation will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust. No further details on the organization were immediately released.

Perry was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. Authorities are investigating the cause.

He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC’s “Friends.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Jacob Wendell Nelson
Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

The United States and Arab partners are disagreeing on the need for a cease-fire in the Gaza...
Blinken opposes cease-fire in meeting with Arab leaders as Israel-Hamas war rages
Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college...
Small College Basketball creates Trevor Hudgins Award
Washburn football
Washburn football falls to Central Oklahoma in final road game of 2023 season
Emporia State football hosts Missouri Southern
Emporia State nabs dominant Senior Day win over Missouri Southern