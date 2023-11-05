Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFURT, Germany (KCTV) - History for Travis Kelce came in unusual fashion.

Sunday’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins was far from the most dominant statistical game of Kelce’s storied career, but it still included an impressive accomplishment. With a seven-yard catch on the first play of a Chiefs’ fourth quarter possession, Kelce became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

Kelce surpassed another legendary tight end, Tony Gonzalez, to take sole possession of first place in Chiefs history. Kelce entered the game needing 13 yards receiving to tie Gonzalez.

READ MORE: Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins

With just two catches for seven yards through the first three quarters and change, it wasn’t until less than four minutes remained in the contest when Kelce’s seven-yard catch moved him one yard past Gonzalez.

Kelce now has 871 catches for his career. Those catches have totaled 10,941 yards.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

