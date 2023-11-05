Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does

The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game...
The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game Warden is requesting the public’s assistance with information about 3 white-tailed does that were killed.(Victoria Cassell | Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Game Wardens)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game Warden is requesting the public’s assistance with information about 3 white-tailed does that were killed between 8 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, likely in the evening or night hours.

The post says all 3 does were shot with a rifle and left in the field on the west side of 188th approximately 1/3 of a mile south of Waldo, Kansas.

Officials say if you have any information about this crime please contact Game Warden Pack (620)770-6148.

For more information about hunting season click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a fatality crash in Wyandotte County.
One person dead after fatality crash in Wyandotte County
Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs

Latest News

Crash on I-335 because a deer crossed the roadway.
One suspected injury following a crash in Lyon Co.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany
A foggy start to a sunny day
A foggy start to a sunny day
Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college...
Small College Basketball creates Trevor Hudgins Award