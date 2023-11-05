Kansas Wildlife & Parks search for person that killed 3 white-tailed does

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to their Facebook page Sunday saying the Russell County Game Warden is requesting the public’s assistance with information about 3 white-tailed does that were killed between 8 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, likely in the evening or night hours.

The post says all 3 does were shot with a rifle and left in the field on the west side of 188th approximately 1/3 of a mile south of Waldo, Kansas.

Officials say if you have any information about this crime please contact Game Warden Pack (620)770-6148.

