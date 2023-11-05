Kansas gas employees protest for better working conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service (KGS) employees gathered for a peaceful protest on the corner of Sixth and Gage Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Employees made signs and flyers advocating for their jobs to get the attention of passing vehicles. One of the protesters, Kyra Rich, says that the KGS is outsourcing work by directing calls to independent contractors.

“We’re employees that deserve better,” said Rich. “We deserve calls to come to us.”

Fellow protester Adrianne Diggens says the contractors are coming from out of state and even out of the country. She said they know one call went to Montreal. According to Diggens, when a service is provided outside of the company, customer service representatives aren’t able to provide consumers with the answers they need.

“They’ve brought new contractors in that offer warranty programs and we’ve heard from consumers around the area that have questions and we can’t answer,” said Diggens. “We’re not getting the information either so communication on the processes is a struggle too.”

Rich says her training has to be renewed every year, but the state is unclear about regulations for contractors. She says its crucial for her to know keyword callers might use to identify a potential emergency call.

“We don’t know how they’re trained, what kind of processes they really go through. It’s an extensive process for us and we maintain that every year,” said Rich. “These contractors, that aren’t in-house don’t have the same training, are now taking emergency calls for Kansas residents.”

Diggens emphasized that their jobs depend on their training.

“If we fail to recognize that you possibly have a gas emergency, we lose a day of pay. We’re pushing to verify that those expectations are clear across the board and match what’s in contract with our union and the company isn’t providing that information,” said Diggens. “How is it fair for us in Kansas to risk our livelihood and have that hanging over our head when it’s not the same across the board? We just want the fair and equal and consistent expectations.”

The employees also protested on how vital a living wage is to support their families. Diggens says the entry pay for a Customer Service Representative (CSR) is $14 an hour and clerks are coming is around $12 an hour.

“We have some billing clerks that have had frozen wages for at least seven years. Our CSRs haven’t had a raise in three years since the last contract. We’ve been told that the budget isn’t there for it, yet we see constant renovations,” said Diggens. “We have a lot of single moms, heads of households, that can’t afford childcare.”

She says the employees are working together to bring a healthier work environment to KGS.

“We have an article we’re pushing real hard for cooperation and safety in the workplace. We’re trying to get people to understand that safety doesn’t just involve physical safety, you have to feel mentally safe and comfortable in your work environment to be able to advocate for yourself and do your job to the best of your ability,” said Diggens. “We don’t feel like we have that support.”

